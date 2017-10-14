Family foundation donates $15,000 for hearing-impaired patients

A family with a tragic past donated to the hospital that helped in its time of need.

The LMEliason Family Foundation presented Boys Town National Research Hospital with a $15,000 check.

The money will go towards helping families with hearing and hearing related problems.

The foundation was created in memory of Logan Eliason, who received a much-needed cochlear implant from the hospital.

The family says Eliason went on to live an energetic life because of the hearing device until he later died from cancer.

"It means so much, I mean after he got his cochlear implant it changed his life and it changed ours," said Eliason's sister, Lindsey Luck. "And he went through Boys Town for all of his stuff, so the fact that we can give back to them is amazing."

A cochlear implant helps replace the function of a damaged inner ear.

The Boys Town National Research Hospital has three departments dedicated to helping hearing-impaired patients.