Pork lovers from all around Siouxland got their hands on some crispy bacon, Saturday.

Bacon lovers united at Hard Rock's Battery Park for the 4th Annual BaconFest.

Visitors tried their hand at everything from bacon-loaded nachos to bacon-covered ice cream.

Bacon wasn't the only thing on the menu...there was live music, a pig petting zoo, and a painting area for kids.

All proceeds from this year's BaconFest went to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

KTIV's very own Al Joens MC'd the bacon party.