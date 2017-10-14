Gloomy and raw Saturday, improvement for Sunday

It sure has been a raw and gloomy day in Siouxland and it can all be blamed on an area of low pressure is continuing to push through the region. With all the low level moisture in the air, fog and drizzle are likely so be careful on the roads. Clouds will be staying thick and spotty showers will be pushing in throughout the remainder of the evening but moisture looks to diminish rather early as the boundary starts pushing east. High pressure then begins to build in on its heals giving us decreasing cloud cover through the night along with breezy NW winds. These will keep our temps fairly seasonable for this time of the year, with lows falling into the 30s. A dry and warming pattern then begins to take shape as we closeout the weekend and start next week. A dominating ridge takes over the center of the nation allowing for southerly winds to kick in. This will help moderate our highs back into the 60s and 70s through next weekend with many of us climbing back into the mid 70s. Sunshine will prevail all the way through next Friday before our next system begins to knock on our doorstep, which could bring some wet weather just in time for next weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer