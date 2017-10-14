Iowa State blanks Kansas for second-straight win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State blanks Kansas for second-straight win

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa State beat Kansas on Saturday, 45-0. Iowa State beat Kansas on Saturday, 45-0.

AMES, Iowa (AP) - David Montgomery ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Kansas 45-0 on Saturday for its second straight win.

Trever Ryen added a 68-yard punt return for a score for the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who held the Jayhawks to a season-low 106 yards and shut out a Big 12 opponent for just the fourth time.

Montgomery turned an interception into a 4-yard TD run to open the scoring, and Ryen's return gave Iowa State a 14-0 lead.

A bad snap on a punt by Kansas (1-5, 0-3) led to Montgomery's 1-yard TD plunge that pushed the Cyclones ahead 24-0, and Marchie Murdock's 8-yard TD reception to end the third quarter made it 38-0.

Kansas, which entered play averaging 26.5 points in two Big 12 games, put forth one of the worst offensive performances in school history.

The Jayhawks punted 13 times, were just 2 of 17 on third down and didn't cross into Iowa State territory until midway through the fourth quarter.

Taylor Martin had 53 yards rushing for Kansas, which was without leading rusher Khalil Herbert (hamstring).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.