Northern Iowa pulls road upset of SDSU

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Marcus Weymiller ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries and Northern Iowa jumped on top early, cruising to a 38-18 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) turned the tables on South Dakota State by scoring 17 first-quarter points. The Jackrabbits (4-2, 1-2) entered the game with a 56-7 advantage in opening quarters this season. South Dakota State also came in with the top third-down efficiency rating in the FCS at 62.1 percent, but the Panthers held them to 25 percent (3 of 12).

Weymiller scored on runs of 11 and 15 yards in the first half. Eli Dunne threw for two TDs in the fourth and finished 13-of-22 passing for 169 yards for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa also kept the Jackrabbits' Brady Mengarelli in check. Mengarelli, coming off a 220-yard performance last week, was held to 33 yards on seven carries.

SDSU's Jake Wieneke notched his 51st receiving TD to move into third all-time in the FCS.

