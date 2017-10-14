South Dakota stays unbeaten with thumping of Indiana State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota stays unbeaten with thumping of Indiana State

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Chris Streveler threw four touchdown passes and ran for 82 yards and a score as South Dakota remained unbeaten by humbling Indiana State, 56-6, Saturday afternoon.

Streveler now has accounted for 25 touchdowns through six games.

The Sycamores scored first on Jerry Nunez's 35-yard field goal to cap a 13-play drive to open the game, but Streveler answered with the first of two touchdown passes to Brandt Van Roekel on the ensuing drive. Nunez converted from 20-yards out to cut the Coyotes' lead to a single point, but Streveler found Van Roekel with a 55-yard strike to make it 14-6.

South Dakota (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley) led 28-6 at intermission.

Streveler completed 27 of 32 pass attempts for 337 yards. He has yet to commit a turnover this season.

Indiana State (0-6, 0-3) has a total of 10 touchdowns this season and remains winless under first-year head coach Curt Mallory.

