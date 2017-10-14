Musketeers score shootout win over rival Sioux Falls

Matt Jurusik had 30 saves, and five more in a shootout, and the Musketeers slipped past Sioux Falls in extra time on Saturday, 2-1.

Jurusik gave up an early goal in the first period. With the Stampede on the power play, Kirill Panyukov scored to give Sioux Falls an early 1-0 lead.

Solag Bakich netted the equalizer a few minutes later, sliding the puck past Sioux Falls goalie Mikhail Berdin after a ricochet off the boards.

From there, it was a clean game until the shootout, when Micah Miller scored the game-winning goal to send the Musketeers (2-1) to the win.

Sioux City out-shot Sioux Falls (2-1-1) 34-31. Cole Koepke notched 10 shots for the Muskies. Hayden Rowan assisted on the Musketeers' only goal.

Sioux City is back in action on Friday, hosting Waterloo at 7:05 p.m.