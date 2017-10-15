Benefit held for Siouxland woman killed in Las Vegas shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Benefit held for Siouxland woman killed in Las Vegas shooting

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Sutherland, IA (KTIV) -

A day after her funeral service, Carly Kreibaum's friends and family held a benefit in her honor. 

Kreibaum was killed in the tragic Las Vegas, NV shooting that claimed the lives of 58 and injured nearly 500 more.

A number of businesses, organizations, and individuals from Sutherland, IA gathered together to benefit Kreibaum's husband and two children. 

Over 1,200 visitors showed up and donated to the family. 

Organizers are also setting up two bank accounts: one for the family's personal use and the other to establish a scholarship fund for Kreibaum's two children. 

