Sioux City City Council to make final vote on events facilities management

Sioux City City Council is expected to make a final decision that could affect operations at the city's entertainment venues.

Last week, councilmembers chose to postpone a vote on the future of Sioux City's events facilities management to Monday night.

After a performance analysis of the Tyson Events Center last year, a consulting firm advised the city to look into private management of its events facilities.

Right now, the Tyson and the Orpheum Theatre are managed by a city events and facilities department that oversees day-to-day operations.

Last week, City Manager Bob Padmore suggested the city council move into negotiations with Spectra, a private management company from Pennsylvania.

Monday night, councilmembers will vote whether or not to enter negotiations with Spectra.

Councilmembers Alex Watters and Ronda Capron expressed their support for Spectra.

Mayor Bob Scott will abstain from voting due to his involvement with the Sioux City Bandits.