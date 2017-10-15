Huskers blown out by No. 9 Ohio State

For the second-straight week, Nebraska hosted a top-10 team at Memorial Stadium. And for the second straight week, the Huskers got blown out on their home turf.

Ohio State amassed 632 yards of offense, and scored on their first 8 possessions, as the 9th-ranked Buckeyes downed Nebraska, 56-14.



Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett accounted for seven touchdowns - five through the air, and two more on the ground.



The loss sends Nebraska under .500, at 3-4.

"I've got tons of the faith in our guys we have in that locker room," said senior linebacker Chris Weber. "What we've been through, from spring ball to summer conditioning, we can finish the season strong. We can be a resilient group."

"I've got a feeling this team has a trust within the building, within our locker room, within our staff that they will believe that we're going to come back and get better," said head coach Mike Riley.

One bright spot for the Huskers was wideout J.D. Spielman, who caught 11 balls for a school record 200 yards.



Nebraska is on bye next week.