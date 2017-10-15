Nebraska introduces Moos as athletic director

Almost a month ago, Nebraska athletics made a change in leadership. Athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired after five years in Lincoln.

Sunday, Bill Moos was introduced as Eichorst's replacement.

Moos comes to Lincoln from Washington State, where he's been the Cougars' AD since 2010. Before Wazzu, Moos was the athletic director at Oregon from 1995-2007.

He takes over for Nebraska interim athletic director Dave Rimington, who stepped in shortly after Eichorst was fired.

Moos and Nebraska agreed to a five-year contract, that will pay him $1 million annually.

He'll take his post on October 23rd, with plenty of work to do. The Husker men's basketball team has been to the NCAA Tournament just once since 1998. And the football team hasn't won a conference title since 1999.

"Once you do find success, it's important that there's a reinvestment in that success," said Moos. "Because it's far different being the hunted, than it is the hunter. Nebraska for years, and I'm going to talk about the sport of football, has been the hunted. And we're not right now. And we need to get back in that position where everybody's putting Nebraska, and circling it on the schedule."