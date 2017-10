Just announced early Monday morning that actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Sioux City to the Tyson Events Center as part of his "The Irresponsible Tour".

Kevin Hart's tour will be taking place on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at 7:00PM at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20th at 9 am through TysonCenter.com, at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, or by calling ETIX at 1.800.514.ETIX.