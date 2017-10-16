Oil platform explosion: 7 injured, 1 missing

Search and rescue teams are looking for a worker who's missing after an oil rig explosion in a Louisiana lake.

EMT'S transported seven other workers to area hospitals after the explosion in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans.

All of the workers were either on the platform or on an adjacent barge, five of them had injuries from glass and burns.

The explosion took place on a rig about two miles off the coast of Jefferson Parish.

Officials say there's a possibility that oil is leaking into the lake.

Carlton Dufrechou, the General Manager Causeway Bridge said, "The first thing to do - after everyone is accounted for is to try to cut out the flow of material. Once that happens the environmental damages will stop immediately at that point, and the lake will start curing itself. First thing we need to do tomorrow morning is get out there, determine the extent of the spill, hopefully, boom it. Maybe if there is a good deal of material, try to vacuum it up."



Officials said the drinking water would not be affected because their water supply comes from the Mississippi River, not Lake Pontchartrain.