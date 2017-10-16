Fire crews continue to work to contain wildfires - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire crews continue to work to contain wildfires

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Fire crews are working around the clock to contain wildfires in northern California.

Some residents in Sonoma County were allowed to go back home Sunday only to be evacuated once again when flames erupted.

More than a dozen fires have been burning in the north bay area since last week.

A large number of evacuation centers have opened their doors to those whose homes are at risk. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.