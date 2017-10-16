With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.

Fire crews continue to work to contain wildfires

Fire crews are working around the clock to contain wildfires in northern California.

Some residents in Sonoma County were allowed to go back home Sunday only to be evacuated once again when flames erupted.

More than a dozen fires have been burning in the north bay area since last week.

A large number of evacuation centers have opened their doors to those whose homes are at risk.