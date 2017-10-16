SURVEY: More than half of American shoppers have already started their holiday shopping

Here we go again, the Jack-O-Lanterns of Halloween aren't even lit yet and the lights of another holiday are already shining bright, especially in stores.

Even more so than last year and the year before, Americans are getting an even earlier jump on Christmas shopping.

Sara Skirboll, with RetailMeNot.com said, "54% of those surveyed, more than half, are going to be starting way before Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year"

The survey Sara Skirboll's referring to is one her bosses at retailmenot.com conducted. That also shows retailers aren't waiting for Black Friday either.

Skirboll said, "There are certainly going to be sales starting now, middle October and you're just gonna start to see them to roll out and roll out"

Roll out early enough to give retailers more of a chance to get a chunk of the $1,189 the National Retail Federation says the average shopper will spend this holiday season.

The survey seemingly lends credence, though, to the opinion by many that Black Friday really is on the way out.



But she says Black Friday's not dead just more digital.

Skirboll said, "I really think the deals are going to be across the board thoughout the entire week, starting on Thanksging, throughout the next week,through Cyber Monday"

Again this year, Thanksgiving comes early, November 23, adding a week to the official shopping season that keeps getting longer regardless when the actual holiday is.