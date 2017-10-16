Warming trend begins to take hold of the region - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warming trend begins to take hold of the region

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
(KTIV) -

After a beautiful, Fall day to closeout the weekend, conditions will continue to stay pleasant for our Monday. High pressure has been building in with a ridge taking shape, will allow for southerly winds to take back over. This will help moderate temperatures in Siouxland with highs surging back into the 70s as we kick-start the workweek. This dry and warming pattern holds strong all the way through Friday with even more warmth arriving by Friday. A weak cold front sweeps by during the day on Wednesday allowing for a slightly cooler Thursday. More above average temperatures take over by Friday though with upper 70s expected by the end of the week though with some of our SW neighborhoods potentially climbing above the 80° mark. Our next frontal boundary then moves in Saturday giving us a slight chance of showers with a better chance moving in by the nighttime hours. Cooler air filters in for the latter half of the weekend with NW flow ushering in more seasonable highs for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

