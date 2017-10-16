Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to charges after walking away - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to charges after walking away from post

Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to charges that he endangered colleagues when he walked away from his post in Afghanistan back in 2009.

Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before a military judge at Fort Bragg.

There is no word if Bergdahl worked out a deal with prosecutors in exchange of his guilty plea.

Or whether he entered the guilty plea hoping for leniency from the judge.

Defense attorneys said Bergdahl walked away from his post in an effort to draw attention to what he thought were problems with his unit.

Shortly after abandoning his post Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban.

He remained in their custody for five years until he was freed in exchange for five Taliban prisoners.

Bergdahl faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

