Fall colors flourishing at Maskenthine Arboretum near Stanton, NE

Fall is the best season to work at Maskenthine Arboretum.

“(I) just enjoy all the beautiful colors. They’re going to be vibrant reds and wine colors,” Recreation Area Superintendent Leonard Boryca said. “So it’s really kind of cool to work so hard all summer just to see the green and so in the fall we actually get to enjoy the color.”

Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area is about four miles north of Stanton and 12 miles east of Norfolk. Boryca is in charge of maintenance of the arboretum, a five acre region on the east side of the lake home to around 70 or 80 different species of trees. And right now, is the best time to view them.

“Boy, just take a Sunday afternoon and just walk it,” Boryca said. “Most of the trees have a label on them so you can tell what that individual tree is or what the species is.”

Perhaps the most colorful is the Viburnum. The arboretum is home to 39 different species of them.

“Each one has a unique color and that’s what’s cool about the Viburnums,” Boryca said. “They’re a small shrub, they don’t take up a whole lot of space but they just give you all kinds of different colors.”

In addition to providing phenomenal scenery, the arboretum is designed to put native trees in their natural environment so people can check them out to see if they would look good in their yard.

“I’ve had people come out and say, ‘what’s this tree going to be?’ Well come out and look. It’s going to be 80-foot tall and sprawling,” Boryca said.

Most trees still have their leaves, but some, like the Ohio Buckeye and Ash trees, have already dropped theirs.

“Some just need a touch of frost and they’re going to drop their leaves,” Boryca said. “Others will hang on to the bitter end.”

Boryca says the best time to view the Arboretum is now through Halloween.



