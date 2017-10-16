Yankton and Bon Homme Emergency Management to offer free flu shots for children

The Yankton County and Bon Homme County Offices of Emergency Management are holding a free children’s influenza vaccination clinic.



The emergency management office said the shots are available for children six months to 18 years old.

Supplies are limited.



The clinic will be from 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 21, at the Yankton High School Auxillary Gym at 1801 Summit Street in Yankton.



Parental consent is required.



See more information here: http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/Uploads/documents/25/School%20Forms%20For%20Vaccinations.pdf or call 605-668-5289.