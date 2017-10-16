Yankton and Bon Homme Emergency Management to offer free flu sho - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton and Bon Homme Emergency Management to offer free flu shots for children

Posted:
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

The Yankton County and Bon Homme County Offices of Emergency Management are holding a free children’s influenza vaccination clinic. 

The emergency management office said the shots are available for children six months to 18 years old. 

Supplies are limited. 

The clinic will be from 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, October 21, at the Yankton High School Auxillary Gym at 1801 Summit Street in Yankton. 

Parental consent is required. 

See more information here: http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/Uploads/documents/25/School%20Forms%20For%20Vaccinations.pdf or call 605-668-5289.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.