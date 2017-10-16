Sutton, Jackley support opening access to government records

Two major South Dakota governor candidates have committed to supporting legislation that would give the public access to additional government records including officials' correspondence.



Democratic candidate and state Sen. Billie Sutton recently proposed draft legislation that would remove exemptions restricting access to public employees' correspondence, memoranda, calendars, working papers and telephone call records.



Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican governor hopeful, says he would sign such legislation if elected. Sutton says he would pursue the measure as governor -- should he succeed outgoing GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard -- if it isn't approved before then.



Jackley says government transparency that helps prevent fraud and waste while protecting privacy rights is "good government."



U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, another Republican in the race, called government transparency "essential," but didn't commit to supporting the measure.