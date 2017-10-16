Bolduc sworn in as new Nebraska State Patrol superintendent

The Nebraska State Patrol's new superintendent has officially assumed his role in the agency.



Col. John A. Bolduc was sworn in Monday during a ceremony at the patrol's headquarters in Lincoln.



Bolduc was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to replace former patrol Superintendent Brad Rice. Ricketts fired Rice amid allegations that patrol leaders mishandled internal investigations.



Bolduc previously served as vice president of public safety and police chief at the Port of San Diego. The 52-year-old also worked as police chief in Brainerd and Mora, Minnesota. He holds a master of science degree in organizational leadership from National University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Bemidji State University.



Major Russ Stanczyk served as acting superintendent during the search for Rice's replacement.