Remnants of Hurricane Ophelia turn skies orange in London

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia traveled across the Atlantic, turning the sky over London a strange color - and battering northern Ireland with strong winds.

London's skies turned a murky orange as a result of the storm.

Ophelia slammed into the British Isles, killing at least three people in Ireland.

Londoners and visitors took in the eerie sights, as streets and landmarks were bathed in orange light.

Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone before it hit land.

But forecasters warned of flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Wind warnings were in place for northern Ireland, parts of wales and western parts of England.

In northern Ireland, large waves tossed sand and rocks onto coastal roads and seashores.

Planes were grounded at several locations in the British Isles.

