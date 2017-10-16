New Iowa AP football rankings released

West Sioux is still the top-ranked team in Class A, at 8-0.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

--Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City West (14) 8-0 149 2

2. West Des Moines Dowling 7-1 115 1

(tie) West Des Moines Valley (1) 7-1 115 3

4. Bettendorf 7-1 106 4

5. Cedar Falls 7-1 92 5

6. Johnston 7-1 86 6

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-1 43 8

8. Ankeny Centennial 6-2 42 NR

9. Eldridge North Scott 7-1 26 9

10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7-1 22 10

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 17. Waukee 10. Pleasant Valley 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1.

--Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (8) 8-0 136 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3) 8-0 135 2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 8-0 117 3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 8-0 103 5

5. Pella 7-1 102 4

6. Harlan 7-1 65 6

7. Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 64 8

8. Glenwood 7-1 34 9

9. Webster City 7-1 32 10

10. Carlisle 7-1 14 NR



Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 7. Washington 4. Decorah 3. Manchester West Delaware 3. Sioux City Heelan 2. Spencer 2. Marion 1. Norwalk 1.

--Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (10) 7-1 133 1

2. Cascade (3) 8-0 127 3

3. Mount Vernon 7-1 120 2

4. Clear Lake 7-1 89 5

5. Monroe PCM (2) 7-1 74 6

6. Williamsburg 7-1 71 7

7. Waukon 7-1 56 10

8. South Central Calhoun 7-1 47 9

9. Sioux Center 7-1 46 4

10. Union, La Porte City 6-2 29 8

Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 22. Sheldon 11.

--Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 8-0 144 1

2. Van Meter (3) 8-0 128 2

3. Pella Christian (1) 8-0 124 3

4. Iowa City Regina (1) 6-2 96 4

5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 8-0 95 5

6. West Branch 8-0 77 6

7. Denver 7-1 60 7

8. Bellevue 7-1 42 8

9. Hull Western Christian 6-2 26 10

10. Jewell South Hamilton 7-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Belmond-Klemme 7. Pleasantville 5. Emmetsburg 3. Truro Interstate 35 1. IKM-Manning 1.

--Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawarden West Sioux (11) 8-0 140 1

2. Hudson (1) 8-0 113 3

3. Southwest Valley (1) 8-0 109 2

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley (2) 8-0 103 5

5. Algona Garrigan 8-0 81 4

6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-1 73 7

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 69 8

8. Lynnville-Sully 7-0 60 6

9. St. Ansgar 8-0 52 9

10. Winthrop East Buchanan 7-1 18 10



Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 1. Alburnett 1.

--Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 8-0 141 1

2. Audubon (2) 8-0 129 3

(tie) Remsen Saint Mary's (3) 8-0 129 2

4. Tripoli 8-0 92 4

5. Newell-Fonda 7-1 82 5

6. Sidney 8-0 76 6

7. Riceville 7-1 46 7

8. Baxter 7-1 39 8

9. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 5-2 38 9

10. Stanton 7-1 25 10



Others receiving votes: Lone Tree 16. HLV, Victor 5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Moravia 2. Janesville 1. Harris-Lake Park 1. Wyoming Midland 1.

