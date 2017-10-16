New Iowa AP football rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP football rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
West Sioux is still the top-ranked team in Class A, at 8-0. West Sioux is still the top-ranked team in Class A, at 8-0.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

--Class 4A
                                                                        Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Iowa  City  West  (14)                          8-0          149    2     
  2.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling                  7-1          115    1     
  (tie)  West  Des  Moines  Valley  (1)      7-1          115    3     
  4.  Bettendorf                                            7-1          106    4     
  5.  Cedar  Falls                                          7-1          92      5     
  6.  Johnston                                                7-1          86      6     
  7.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                        7-1          43      8     
  8.  Ankeny  Centennial                              6-2          42      NR   
  9.  Eldridge  North  Scott                        7-1          26      9     
10.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central        7-1          22      10   

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 17. Waukee 10. Pleasant Valley 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1. 

--Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Solon  (8)                                    8-0          136    1     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (3)      8-0          135    2     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (3)        8-0          117    3     
  4.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)      8-0          103    5     
  5.  Pella                                            7-1          102    4     
  6.  Harlan                                          7-1          65      6     
  7.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                  7-1          64      8     
  8.  Glenwood                                      7-1          34      9     
  9.  Webster  City                              7-1          32      10   
10.  Carlisle                                      7-1          14      NR  
 
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 7. Washington 4. Decorah 3. Manchester West Delaware 3. Sioux City Heelan 2. Spencer 2. Marion 1. Norwalk 1. 

--Class 2A
                                                        Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (10)          7-1          133    1     
  2.  Cascade  (3)                          8-0          127    3     
  3.  Mount  Vernon                        7-1          120    2     
  4.  Clear  Lake                            7-1          89      5     
  5.  Monroe  PCM  (2)                    7-1          74      6     
  6.  Williamsburg                        7-1          71      7     
  7.  Waukon                                    7-1          56      10   
  8.  South  Central  Calhoun      7-1          47      9     
  9.  Sioux  Center                        7-1          46      4     
10.  Union,  La  Porte  City        6-2          29      8     

Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 22. Sheldon 11. 

--Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)        8-0          144    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                        8-0          128    2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)            8-0          124    3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina  (1)          6-2          96      4     
  5.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  8-0          95      5     
  6.  West  Branch                            8-0          77      6     
  7.  Denver                                      7-1          60      7     
  8.  Bellevue                                  7-1          42      8     
  9.  Hull  Western  Christian      6-2          26      10   
10.  Jewell  South  Hamilton        7-1          16      NR   

Others receiving votes: Belmond-Klemme 7. Pleasantville 5. Emmetsburg 3. Truro Interstate 35 1. IKM-Manning 1. 

--Class A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Hawarden  West  Sioux  (11)          8-0          140    1     
  2.  Hudson  (1)                                      8-0          113    3     
  3.  Southwest  Valley  (1)                  8-0          109    2     
  4.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley  (2)      8-0          103    5     
  5.  Algona  Garrigan                            8-0          81      4     
  6.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert        7-1          73      7     
  7.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck                      7-1          69      8     
  8.  Lynnville-Sully                            7-0          60      6     
  9.  St.  Ansgar                                      8-0          52      9     
10.  Winthrop  East  Buchanan              7-1          18      10   
   
Others receiving votes: Packwood Pekin 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 1. Alburnett 1. 

--Class 8-Man
                                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (10)                      8-0          141    1     
  2.  Audubon  (2)                                                      8-0          129    3     
  (tie)  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (3)                        8-0          129    2     
  4.  Tripoli                                                              8-0          92      4     
  5.  Newell-Fonda                                                    7-1          82      5     
  6.  Sidney                                                                8-0          76      6     
  7.  Riceville                                                          7-1          46      7     
  8.  Baxter                                                                7-1          39      8     
  9.  Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire      5-2          38      9     
10.  Stanton                                                              7-1          25      10   
   
Others receiving votes: Lone Tree 16. HLV, Victor 5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Moravia 2. Janesville 1. Harris-Lake Park 1. Wyoming Midland 1. 
 

