Morningside women focused on defense heading into season

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Morningside women's basketball team finished third in the GPAC standings last season, with a 14-6 conference record. By their standards, that's a down year.

Morningside returns four starters from last year's 24-9 team. The Mustangs made their 15th-straight national tournament, but were bounced from that tournament in the second round.
    
M'Side has two of their top three scorers back, but in the preseason, the 'Stangs are focused on the other side of the ball.

"We know we have a lot of kids that can score, so that really shouldn't be a problem, but if you force yourself to score 80 to 90 points every game to win, you're going to have a hard time," said Morningside head coach Jamie Sale. "We've probably spent 65 percent of our time on defense, trying to improve that, because we know it has to get better."

"My goal, and it should be the rest of the team's, is to make it past what we did last year," said senior forward Lauren Lehmkuhl. "Hoping for the best, and we'll see what we can do."

Morningside's season opener is on October 27th at the College of the Ozarks, the team that knocked them out of the national tournament last year.

