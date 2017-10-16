Warmer weather returning and sticking around

Sioux City hadn't hit the 70-degree mark in over a week but we finally managed it today.

Conditions weren't warm early today as a lot of our lows were in the low 30s.

But by the afternoon, many of us warmer up by over 40 degrees and Sioux City saw our high soar into the mid 70s.

The rest of our workweek is looking very mild for this time of year with highs mostly in the mid 70s.

As you may guess, the weekend brings changes.

Showers return by Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorms in the mix, and this will bring cooler weather along with it with highs in the upper 60s.

The front moves to the east by Sunday meaning a return to sunshine but also to cooler temps again with highs in the low to mid 60s for the latter part of the weekend.

Monday is also looking dry as we warm into the upper 60s.