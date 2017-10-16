New elementary school may be in Cherokee, Iowa's future

There could be changes soon in the Cherokee Community School District.

Monday night, the board discussed steps behind a possible bond issue during their regular meeting at Washington High School.

They discussed the steps involved in a possible bond issue regarding Roosevelt Elementary School that's just a few blocks away.

Roosevelt was built in 1960 and has had four additions since then.

But superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter says its in need of some work, including to the roof and HVAC systems after some review.

She says, the Cherokee Regional Medical Center contacted her about purchasing the current elementary school.

A hospital representative confirmed the offer is for four million dollars.

The superintendent says a design company estimated repairs to the current school to be around 12 to 13-million.

They said a new school for 500 students would cost around 18 to $21-million.

Lingenfelter says it's important to move forward with one of the options, especially since they have paid off the middle school with SAVE funds.

"Most of our SAVE dollars were being utilized to pay off the middle school," she said. "We only had access to about $325,000 in PPEL funds each year. So, there were limited projects that we could do at the elementary school or the high school because of that promise to pay off that middle school with the SAVE dollars. So, we're in a bit of disrepair."

The district says the formal written offer from the medical center is currently being reviewed by lawyers.

Once they sign it, the district has to give 10 to 20 days notification before a public hearing for community input.

They are hoping to have that forum on November 6th.

If the bond does end up moving forward, it could be for $13-million.

The district needs more information before they can say the amount it would affect taxpayers.