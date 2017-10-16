Sioux City venues moving to private management

"After 30 years of devotion, I just hope that you can be as devoted to me, as much as I have been to you," said a city events and facilities staff member.

Dozens of city workers sat in council chambers Monday night, unsure of their future.

Councilmembers voted to maintain city management staff at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre -- or enter negotiations with a private firm to oversee the facilities.

Their decision wasn't the one workers were hoping for.

"This is not the only solution and it hurts the people that are working for you now," said one concerned citizen.

The city will now work toward finalizing a contract with Spectra, the managing firm from Pennsylvania.

"What we hope to do is to be able to get better deals for the city, which could typically lower prices of tickets," said Tom McDonnell, Director of Business Development for Spectra Venue Management. "We hope to do some food and beverage enhancements, we hope to be able to market the facility better, so you can know more about what events are coming."

"At the end of the day, they're literally being paid to make sure that the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre are the best that we can absolutely have in our community and I'm confident that they'll do that," said Sioux City City Councilmember Alex Watters.

Spectra officials promised the city reduced subsidies and increased ticket revenue at the city's venues.

But, much like the city employees, production wasn't the first thing on councilmembers minds.

"I wanted to know that they willing to have these meetings with employees, immediately if we made this decision to really calm those fears and say, 'look we want to work with you. We've hired 100% of staff in the past and we want to do that here in this project," said Watters.

The private firm told the city it would hire all events and facilities staff members around the city.

And provide them a 401k plan and other workplace benefits.

"We've never ran into any problems with being able to match or help get the employees to a level where they need to be," said McDonnell.

So, events and facilities staff will have a new home if they so choose.

And the city welcomes a new partner to Sioux City's entertainment hub.

The final vote was 4-0 to enter negotiations with Spectra.

Mayor Bob Scott abstained from the vote due to his involvement with the Sioux City Bandits who play at the Tyson.

The two parties hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year.