Iowa district courts under hiring freeze

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local district courts are pressing even more as another judge announces his retirement. 

District Judge John Ackerman announced he will retire from his position with the 3B Judicial Election Sub-District at the end of the year. 

Ackerman is now the third judge to retire in the state's third district. 

3A Sub-District Judge Patrick Carr retired at the end of July and Judge Edward Jacobson retired earlier this month. 

Due to a budget shortfall, the Iowa Supreme Court put the district courts in a hiring freeze. 

"Some of those non-priority cases get bunched or pushed back. Some of the civil actions, non-custody cases," said District 3 Court Administrator Leesa McNeil. "While we may have goals to schedule within three to four months we might be looking at scheduling things in five to six months."

District officials say there are also 13 clerk positions that remain unfilled.

Officials say they'll have one open judicial position filled by the end of the year. 

