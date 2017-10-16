Iowa hopes depth will spark return to NCAA Tournament

Iowa's 19-15 record last season isn't eye-popping. But the Hawkeyes did go 10-8 in the Big Ten with just two seniors on the roster.



Nine upperclassmen saw significant playing time last year, and that experience should start to pay dividends.

The Hawkeyes return four starters that combined to average 34.5 points, and 12.5 rebounds per game. The other eight returners contributed another 32.4 points, and 21.4 rebounds per contest.



Iowa missed the NCAA tournament last year, but they've got the depth to take care of business this season.

"I think you saw us have great runs against really good teams, with varying lineups on the floor," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "Often times, it was not our starting five. I think that's what the real good teams have, and hopefully, we'll see that."

"When you have a team that's as versatile as we are, and as well-balanced as we'll be, that just opens up the door for many guys to contribute," said junior forward Nicholas Baer. "We're excited, and we have a lot of different guys who can make contributions on the court, and a lot of guys that come off the bench and make a spark."

Iowa opens the season against William Jewell on October 27th.