More sunshine for a terrific Tuesday

Monday was a gorgeous mid October day in Siouxland and more of the same is on tap for our Tuesday.



Sunshine will be prevalent in our skies again and temperatures will jump into the mid 70s with light southerly winds.



If you happen to be off you are lucky! Temperatures will be just a touch warmer overnight in the mid 40s.



Clear skies carry over through the middle of the week with highs staying about ten degrees above average in the mid 70s.



By Friday winds will pick up out of the south and push us into the upper 70s with a little more cloud cover.



The next chance for storms moves in during the overnight hours with showers lingering through Saturday.



Highs for the weekend will be closer to normal in the mid 60s with sunshine returning Sunday.