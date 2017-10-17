Fire officials say they're making steady progress against the de - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire officials say they're making steady progress against the deadly wildfires

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Northern California's wildfires continue to burn, but firefighters say they are making progress.

The fires are blamed for the loss of 41 lives and at least 5,700 structures.

"We're still optimistic, cautiously optimistic. We're getting a lot more block line on these fires, our containment percentages are continuing to go up," says CAL FIRE Commander Brad Gouvea.

Those who fled the fires are now returning home.  Some find their houses still standing, but many others do not.

The National Guard is now patrolling the remains of communities and helping sift through what's left as part of the search for possible remains of those still missing. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xLTYYM

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.