Marty Jackley asks Kristi Noem to sign clean campaign pledge

Attorney General Marty Jackley is challenging U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem to sign a clean campaign pledge in South Dakota's Republican primary for governor. Jackley said Tuesday that he thinks the campaign should be about the candidates' experience and vision to move South Dakota forward instead of "mudslinging and name-calling." The primary election is in June 2018.

The pledge would require the candidates to promise to conduct a factual and honest campaign. The document also includes a pledge that the candidates won't engage in or condone negative or misleading attacks against the other, among other provisions.

Noem and Jackley are competing to succeed outgoing GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can't run again next year because of term limits. The Noem campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.