Study: Eclipse brought an estimated 616K people to Nebraska

A study says the solar eclipse brought an estimated 616,000 out-of-state visitors to Nebraska.



The study by Dean Runyan and Associates and Destination Analysts Inc. was done for the Nebraska Tourism Commission. The study says more than 708,000 people traveled to watch the Aug. 21 event, and about 87 percent of them didn't live in Nebraska.



The economic impact was estimated at $127 million.



Nebraska Tourism executive director John Ricks says officials hope the travelers "were inspired to share stories about their Nebraska experience and to visit again."

Quick Facts from the Nebraska Tourism Commission:

? The economic impact across the state totaled an estimated $127 million, from lodging and travel expenditures



? On average, visitors spent three days in the state



? A total of 92.7 percent of out-of-state visitors said the eclipse was the reason for their visit to Nebraska. 60.6 percent of out-of-state visitors said they would not have made this trip to Nebraska has it not been for the Solar Eclipse



?Prior to this trip, 70.9 percent of out-of-state visitors had not visited Nebraska in the past three years on a purely leisure trip (not to visit friends or relatives). However, when asked, nearly 40 percent said they are likely to visit Nebraska in the next 2 years; 45 percent said they are likely to return in the next 2-5 years





