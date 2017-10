Thousands of carved pumpkins are lighting up the night at Iroquois Park in Kentucky.

It's Louisville's Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular.

Over the weekend, people stood in line for up to an hour to walk the illuminated trail of intricately carved pumpkins.

Shelly Jackson sent in these images and said the display was well worth the wait!

If you're for some reason in the area, it runs through November 5.

Proceeds benefit the city parks department.