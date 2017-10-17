HEALTHBEAT 4: Ablation Procedure

Atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, is one of the most common rhythm disorders of the heart.

"The heart beats irregularly, and at the same time it's fast," said Dr. Fayaz Hakim, Mercy Medical Center Cardiac Electrophysiologist.

Common complaints of A-fib are palpitations, shortness of breath, and being light-headed.

"We have many options of managing, and treating patients with Atrial fibrillation," adds Dr. Hakim.

Unfortunately, not all patients respond well to medication, so doctors turn to ablation.

"Ablation procedure is, compared to medical therapy, more effective," says Dr. Hakim. "It primarily involves putting in special catheters inside the heart."

Ablation is not an end-all to the problem, but it has changed many people's life.

"At this time, we don't have a complete cure," says Dr. Hakim. "But there are people who get the procedure and they are free from atrial fibrillation for many years."

Treatment for A-fib has come a long way, and Dr. Fayaz Hakim sees the future of it going even further.

"As we learn more about atrial fibrillation, and how it's being triggered, and what are the other mechanisms of this arrhythmia, we will maybe be able to do a better job offering a cure to the patient."

The ablation procedure itself takes 3 to 4 hours, and requires the patient to go under anesthesia.

For more information, you can speak with your primary care physician.