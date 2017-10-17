Noem visits Elk Point, SD

Representative Kristi Noem is touring South Dakota this week and made a stop in Siouxland.

She met with the mayor, as well as, business and community leaders in Elk Point, South Dakota, as she is touring the state. As part of the tour she wanted to make sure she touched on workforce, new business opportunities es as well as economic development.

"A lot of these counties have a need for transportation dollars to fix up roads and bridges and I know the city of Elk Point was recently given a grant to work on some of their city infrastructure and and we will be discussing that seeing how we can streamline the process" said Representative Kristi Noem.

Representative Noem serves on the House Ways and Means Committee where she helps craft policies that impact small business owners.