Sophomore students "Gear Up" for leadership

It was time for students from the East, North and West High Schools to "Gear UP" for leadership.

The "Gear UP" Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy held it's kick-off at West High School. Students from the three high school packed food bags for the Food Bank of Siouxland. Sophomore students packed 300 bags, which will provide 900 meals to families in need.

Along with service projects done throughout the year, they also prepare them for college, and a career.

"It is really cool to get those students really excited about giving back to the community and they are starting to think, how else can I impact our area and how else can I do this on a bigger scale," said Amber Kilburn, Gear Up Grant Coordinator.

"It's really eye opening and amazing to feel like you are helping, we all know that there are people that need help and it is amazing to have that feeling like, wow, I am helping," said East High School Student, Cassie Marr.

The Sioux City Community School District was one of 12 districts across the state chosen for the program