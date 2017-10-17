Sophomore students "Gear Up" for leadership - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sophomore students "Gear Up" for leadership

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was time for students from the East, North and West High Schools to "Gear UP" for leadership.

The "Gear UP" Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy held it's kick-off at West High School. Students from the three high school packed food bags for the Food Bank of Siouxland. Sophomore students packed 300 bags, which will provide 900 meals to families in need.

Along with service projects done throughout the year, they also prepare them for college, and a career.       

"It is really cool to get those students really excited about giving back to the community and they are starting to think, how else can I impact our area and how else can I do this on a bigger scale," said Amber Kilburn, Gear Up Grant Coordinator. 

"It's really eye opening and amazing to feel like you are helping, we all know that there are people that need help and it is amazing to have that feeling like, wow, I am helping," said East High School Student, Cassie Marr.

The Sioux City Community School District was one of 12 districts across the state chosen for the program

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.