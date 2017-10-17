More sun & mild temps coming Wednesday

We kept the sun we had yesterday but took down the wind by several notches making for a beautiful Tuesday with highs again in the 70s.

A weak cold front is going to move through tomorrow but all it really does is switch us to a little northwesterly wind without bring down out temperatures much meaning more 70s are expected for highs both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will become windy with one more day of seeing highs in the mid 70s.

Changes come about on Saturday as a system will give us chances of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We do clear out quickly on Sunday but Saturday's storm system does bring in the cooler air to stick around for a while.

So we'll be looking at highs in the mid 60s Sunday and see those highs fall into the 50s possibly by Tuesday.