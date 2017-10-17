City officials share next steps required before moving venues to private management

Sioux City is one step closer to moving two major venues from city management to private management.

But it's concerning some employees about what this means for the futures of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.

"What Spectra has committed to city staff and to the council is, they will treat employees fairly," said Bob Padmore, city manager for Sioux City. "And, if that means- to them that means they will pay the employees the equivalent of what they make with the city of Sioux City in wages. In some cases it may be higher."

The offer will be extended to all 17 full time employees as well as people who are part time.

But what does that mean for benefits?

"I think what they'll be looking at there Tiffany is comparing apples to apples and see what those benefits are and how they compare to the benefits that Spectra offers," said Dan Moore, Sioux City mayor pro tem. "They have a retirement plan. They have other benefits in their package."

Monday, city council voted in favor of starting negotiations with Pennsylvania based-Spectra, they say for several reasons.

Sioux City officials say one of the reasons behind moving forward with the negotiations is that they've estimated an annual $750,000 deficit between the two venues over the last ten years.

"Spectra in their proposal is committed to reducing that deficit in the area of $250,000 in the first year," said Padmore. "And, they can see as much as $500,000 in the third, fourth and fifth year depending on the market."

Padmore says they're hoping to have the recommended contract presented to city council mid-November.

At that time, they will take public input before voting on whether to move forward with the contract with Spectra.

"They've addressed every concern I've had and you know, primary concern I have is to make sure our city employees are treated fairly and that they're given what they have been promised," said Moore.

Padmore says he hopes the city council can vote on the recommended contract by mid-November.

He says that will allow a transition to Spectra for catering, and the management of the facility, by January 1st.