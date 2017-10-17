Testimony expected Wednesday morning in Denison, IA man's vehicular homicide trial

A jury is now seated for the trial of a Denison, Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a 15-year old girl back in January.

25-year-old Ramon Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as, felony drug charges and providing alcohol to minors.

Hernandez was driving a car that went through a farm field and then plunged into the Boyer River. The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta, who was found one week after the crash.

After a jury was seated, attorneys on both sides delivered their opening statements. Testimony is expected Wednesday morning.