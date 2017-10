Sioux City Police are investing a pair of early-morning break-ins at two local retail stores.

Police say front windows at the Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall, and at Urban Casual Clothing on Gordon Drive, were broken out around 12:30am Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the suspects entered the stores and took an unspecified amount of merchandise.

Police say they are looking for at least four suspects, but say it is too early to say if the incidents are connected.