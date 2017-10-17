Siouxland comes together to end hate crimes and racism

Sioux City residents got the chance to voice their concerns about racism and hate crimes Tuesday night.

"Unity in the Community" and Sioux City Police partnered up for an open-discussion about race relations between local law enforcement, and the local community.

The goal of the event, "Color Blind, Racism & Hate Crimes", was to deal with the rise in division among individuals-both locally and nationally.

This divide is proven in recent national events, such as protests and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said those events have an impact here in Siouxland.

"Obviously with national events, it's something we want to revisit often, to make sure that our community members feel like they've spoken to their city leaders and their police department and organizations like Unity in the Community so they can have an impact," said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller.

Panelists such as Woodbury County Sheriff, Dave Drew and President of the local NAACP, Flora Lee, were there to answer questions or thoughts on fostering diversity and community safety.

The Co-Founder of Unity in the Community says the goal was to get panelists of different backgrounds, races, and occupations.

"You never understand truly what someone is going through until you hear their story," said Monique Scarlett, Co-Founder of Unity in the Community. "And so I think with the professionalism here, that gives us some segway or lead-way into 'how do we resolve these matters?'"

The discussion lasted for two hours at the Sioux City Public Museum.