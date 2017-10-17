Storm Lake, IA man charged with filing false report about gun at - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake, IA man charged with filing false report about gun at Tyson plant

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa, man is charged after police say he made false reports about a person with a gun at the city's Tyson Pork Plant. 

29-year old Sergio Quintero is charged with 3 counts of false reports to communications entities.

Police were called out to the plant shortly before 11:00pm, Monday night, in reference to a person armed with a gun.

The anonymous caller said the person was wearing a Raiders jacket, and was later identified as Quintero. 

After a search, police did not find anyone with with a weapon. 

A short time later, police say they received a pair of text messages from the same number. One of the messages said "he has a gun". The other message said "Sergio".

Police found Quintero had a pair of cell phones. One of them matched the cell number that called into the law enforcement center. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.