Storm Lake, IA man charged with filing false report about gun at Tyson plant

A Storm Lake, Iowa, man is charged after police say he made false reports about a person with a gun at the city's Tyson Pork Plant.

29-year old Sergio Quintero is charged with 3 counts of false reports to communications entities.

Police were called out to the plant shortly before 11:00pm, Monday night, in reference to a person armed with a gun.

The anonymous caller said the person was wearing a Raiders jacket, and was later identified as Quintero.

After a search, police did not find anyone with with a weapon.

A short time later, police say they received a pair of text messages from the same number. One of the messages said "he has a gun". The other message said "Sergio".

Police found Quintero had a pair of cell phones. One of them matched the cell number that called into the law enforcement center.