New events center opens in Sheldon, IA

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -

The economic future of a northwest Iowa community is looking brighter thanks to a new events facility, and a planned industrial park. 

Last month, officials in Sheldon, Iowa opened the doors to their new Crossroads Pavilion Event Center.

Officials say the center is in a prime location at the crossroads of Highways 60 and 18.  The new events center can hold weddings, conferences, concerts, and other events officials say they were losing to other communities. "We're excited for the facility for what it will bring to our community but more importantly for what it'll bring to the region in Northwest Iowa and bring them to Sheldon," said Curt Strouth, Sheldon Development Director.

The community center can host up to 450 people at round tables, or up to 750 people in stadium style seating.

There is also an outdoor seating area that can accommodate as many people as inside.

