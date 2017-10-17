Briar Cliff women hope more confidence leads to more wins

Briar Cliff went 14-17 last season, but has a nice mix of youth and experience.

The Briar Cliff women's hoops team held their media day Tuesday.



The Chargers are coming off a 14-17 season, in which they went 8-12 in the GPAC, and dropped their final five games.



BCU lost their top three scorers from last season, but they did return six players that saw action in at least 30 games.

Now, the Chargers are looking to that experience.

"The confidence in those kids that were freshmen last year, are so much better already this year as sophomores, and the kids that were sophomores have really blossomed to being good leaders as juniors," said Briar Cliff head coach Mike Power.

"We just have to take it game-by-game, focusing on that opponent, and making sure we win the games that come right down to the wire, just focusing on the 50-50 balls," said junior forward Erin Grimshaw.

Briar Cliff's season opener is October 31st, at Waldorf.