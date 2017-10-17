Iowa State looks to replace top four scorers

Iowa State made their fifth-straight NCAA Tournament last season.



Steve Prohm's third year as head coach will begin with adversity, as the Cyclones have to replace their top four scorers.

Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas all graduated, leaving behind almost 59 points per game.



Senior guard Donovan Jackson will provide some stability in the backcourt, and freshman Lindell Wigginton should be ready to step in right away.



But there's no question that guard play will be different.

"It's about time. I'm ready to showcase what I can do," said Jackson. "I've been waiting for this since I committed here, so now I get to present myself how I want to."

"That's my word for the year is patience," said Prohm. "If we can be patient, if we can coach them and build them the right way, and teach them the right way, we've got the pieces that we can become a good basketball team."

Iowa State plays an exhibition against Emporia State on November 5th. The Cyclones regular season opener is November 10th, at Missouri.