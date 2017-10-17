Iowa focusing on run game before matchup with Northwestern

After last week's bye, Iowa resumes their football season this Saturday. The Hawkeyes hit the road, traveling to Evanston to take on Northwestern.



Entering the second half of the season, Iowa sits at 4-2, and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have split their last 10 meetings, but Northwestern got the last laugh at Kinnick Stadium last year, 38-31.



Iowa spent the bye week working on their run game, which has struggled at times this season. The Hawkeyes 3.7 yards per carry ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten, and they're ninth in the conference in yards per game, at 138.

"For us, it's a program point of emphasis," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "It's something we try to do a good job of and pride ourselves on, so we're not where we want to be for a number of reasons right now. All those things are just the result of doing a bit better job in practice, being a little bit more consistent."

"We want to improve the yards per carry," said sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley. "It's a little lower than we'd like it to be, and just being able to start from the beginning is something that we've always talked about."

Iowa's matchup with Northwestern is at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.