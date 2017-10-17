Woodbury County supervisors vote to dissolve mental health agency

Two weeks ago, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to end its partnership with a regional mental health agency.

Tuesday night, they took the issue a step further.

County supervisors voted 4-1 to bring a recommendation to the Sioux Rivers Mental Health and Disabilities Service group to dissolve that agency.

The group includes representatives from Woodbury, Sioux, and Plymouth counties.

Back on Oct. 3, Woodbury County supervisors voted 3-2 to leave the group.

The group was formed in 2014 to deliver mental health services to low-income people.

"We think it's the right decision because it's best for Woodbury county and those whom are charged to serve with high priority mental health services," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "We believe we're advocating on their behalf ultimately in doing this and also with good governance and transparency."

The agency facilitates state and local tax dollars to Sioux City's Sanford Center, and other mental health care providers, in the county.

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor says the Sanford Center has personnel "unqualified" to treat mental health needs.

"They make you feel that our people don't have education, we've got a person with a Masters," said Dick Owens, the chair of Sanford Center's board of directors. "When you take our entire thing, all of them have somewhere between five and 14 courses. They have all the data to show what we're providing."

The Sanford Center has therapists that act as liaisons for students in need at Sioux City schools.

They're afraid the loss in funding will prevent them from treating students, adequately.

Woodbury County Supervisors are discussing partnering with regional agencies in eastern and southern Siouxland.

Funding for mental healthcare providers will continue through June 30, 2018.