Prairie Hills deputy training facility close to construction

Woodbury County supervisors took the next step in a plan for the sheriff's department's newest training facility.

The board voted to lease purchase the old Prairie Hills building to turn into a training center for county deputies.

The facility will cost the county $569,000 to reconstruct and renovate.

Supervisors say it would cost the county a lot more to keep the old law enforcement training center.

"Save taxpayers over $1 million in the next ten years to build a very small footprint training center and that will last for a very, very long time and meet some of those really critical needs for safety and training," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

The next step in the project is finalizing construction documents.

The county hopes to open the facility in the next six to eight months.