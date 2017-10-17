Woodbury County considers hiring additional emergency services personnel

Woodbury County is also considering hiring three more personnel to the county's emergency services department.

Supervisors are looking at bringing on two full-time, and one part-time, operations officers and paramedics.

This is in response to Siouxland Paramedics ending its contract with the county at the end of the year.

Supervisors say the proposal is promising, but it's something they'll have to sit back and budget for.

"Our emergency services support of the volunteer fire and ambulance is critical, it is important," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "So, we want to be responsive, it's just that balancing act."

The county does have an EMS fund, but it's used for emergency equipment, not emergency staff.

Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Gary Brown says the added personnel could cost the county $200,000.